The “Freedom of Russia” showed a video of the alleged liquidation of the Russian colonel Stesev. RVC announces the capture of Nova Tavolzhanka

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" published a video from the alleged place of liquidation of the Russian colonel — the senior operative group "Belhorod" Andriy Stesev. The footage shows a body in a Russian military uniform and a shot car with the letter Z on the door. The face of the deceased and his documents are not shown in the video.

Ukrainian intelligence reported the day before Stesevʼs death in the Russian village of Nova Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region, where the legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) are fighting.

As for the village of Nova Tavolzhanka, the RVC declares that it is fully under its control. Meanwhile, the authorities of Belgorod region admit that they cannot enter the settlement.

The hostilities on the territory of the Belgorod region continue and, as Russian volunteers write, are becoming more intense.