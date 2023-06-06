The “Freedom of Russia” showed a video of the alleged liquidation of the Russian colonel Stesev. RVC announces the capture of Nova Tavolzhanka

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" published a video from the alleged place of liquidation of the Russian colonel — the senior operative group "Belhorod" Andriy Stesev. The footage shows a body in a Russian military uniform and a shot car with the letter Z on the door. The face of the deceased and his documents are not shown in the video.
Ukrainian intelligence reported the day before Stesevʼs death in the Russian village of Nova Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region, where the legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) are fighting.
As for the village of Nova Tavolzhanka, the RVC declares that it is fully under its control. Meanwhile, the authorities of Belgorod region admit that they cannot enter the settlement.
The hostilities on the territory of the Belgorod region continue and, as Russian volunteers write, are becoming more intense.
- In the spring of 2023, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" penetrated the territory of the Russian Federation several times. On May 22-23, they raided the Belgorod region and called on Russians to join the fight against the current regime. The legion said that they want to create a demilitarized zone in the Belgorod region, from where the Russian Federation will not be able to shell Ukraine.
- As the RVC stated, during the raid the Dobrobats went 42 kilometers deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, but so far they do not have the resources to fully occupy and hold the territory. Also, the RVC and the Legion reported that they captured prisoners and trophy equipment. According to their calculations, the losses of the dobrobats amounted to two dead and about 10 wounded.
- On May 26, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion published a video of the operation. The footage shows the destruction of Russian vehicles and infantry. The Legion emphasizes that the Russian military tried to hide in the homes of locals who were evacuated.
- On the night of June 1, near the border of Ukraine and Russia, a battle began near the Russian settlement of Shebekino. Russian Telegram channels wrote that the Shebekino checkpoint was attacked with tanks, and during the shelling, one of the shells hit the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- On June 4, the RVC and the Legion informed that they had captured Russian soldiers in the Belgorod region.