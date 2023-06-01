Fighting began in Shebekino on the Russian border. RVC and “Freedom of Russia” informed about the operation

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) and the "Freedom of Russia" legion, which are probably subordinate to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, announced the beginning of the second phase of the "liberation" of the Belgorod region, publishing the corresponding video messages. According to the soldiers, they are going in the direction of Shebekino.
The General Staff of the Belgorod region reports on the difficult situation, shelling and battles, but assures that "there is no breakthrough of the Armed Forces." The governor of the region Vyacheslav Hladkov writes that shelling of the city of Shebekino continued throughout the night, eight people were allegedly injured.
Russian Telegram channels write about the fighting in the area of the Shebekino border checkpoint and indicate that the "saboteurs" have tanks.
- On May 22, RVC and the "Freedom of Russia" Legion conducted the first major raid in the Belgorod region. Then they occupied the villages of Kozinka, Hora-Podil and fought for the city of Graivoron. It was announced that the Russian rebels were vacating their territory and creating a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that Russian troops destroyed more than 70 saboteurs, but the RVC and the Legion denied this. On May 23, the active phase of the raid ended. The insurgents said that during the operation they advanced 42 km deep into Russia, destroyed the border checkpoint and took trophy equipment, in particular BTR-82A. Their losses were two dead and 12 wounded.
- On May 26, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion published a video of the operation. The footage shows the destruction of Russian vehicles and infantry. The Legion emphasizes that the Russian military tried to hide in the homes of locals who were evacuated.