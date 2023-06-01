Fighting began in Shebekino on the Russian border. RVC and “Freedom of Russia” informed about the operation

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) and the "Freedom of Russia" legion, which are probably subordinate to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, announced the beginning of the second phase of the "liberation" of the Belgorod region, publishing the corresponding video messages. According to the soldiers, they are going in the direction of Shebekino.

The General Staff of the Belgorod region reports on the difficult situation, shelling and battles, but assures that "there is no breakthrough of the Armed Forces." The governor of the region Vyacheslav Hladkov writes that shelling of the city of Shebekino continued throughout the night, eight people were allegedly injured.

Russian Telegram channels write about the fighting in the area of the Shebekino border checkpoint and indicate that the "saboteurs" have tanks.