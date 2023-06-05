In Russia, Andrii Stesev, senior operative group “Belhorod”, was killed

In the Russian village of Nova Tavolzhanka, which was raided the day before by the RVC and the "Freedom of Russia" legion, Russian colonel Andrey Stesev was eliminated.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"According to operational information, on the night of June 4 to 5 in settlement of Nova Tavolzhanka, guard colonel Stesev Andrey — the senior operative group "Belhorod" — was killed, — reads the message of the Intelligence.

Intelligence reports indicate that he previously held the position of commander of the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Air Force.

In the spring of 2023, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" penetrated the territory of the Russian Federation several times. On May 22-23, they raided the Belgorod region and called on Russians to join the fight against the current regime. The legion said that they want to create a demilitarized zone in the Belgorod region, from where the Russian Federation will not be able to shell Ukraine.

As stated in the RVC, during the raid, the good guys went 42 km deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, but so far, they do not have the resources to fully occupy and hold the territory. Also, the RVC and the Legion reported that they captured prisoners and trophy equipment. According to their calculations, the losses of the dobrobats amounted to two dead and about 10 wounded.

On the night of June 1, near the border of Ukraine and Russia, a battle began near the Russian settlement of Shebekino. Russian Telegram channels wrote that the Shebekino checkpoint was attacked with tanks, and during the shelling, one of the shells hit the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On June 4, the RDK and the Legion announced that they had captured Russian soldiers in the Belgorod region.