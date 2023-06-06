Blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine wants to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council

Ukraine plans to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian detonation of the Kakhovka HPP. Also, this issue will be brought to the IAEA meeting because of the possible impact on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"We consider the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russian Federation as a terrorist act against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, which aims to cause as many victims and destruction as possible. The terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP was previously lively discussed at the level of the occupation forces in the Kherson region and propagandists on Russian television, which testifies to its preliminary planning," they noted.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP became the biggest man-made disaster in the last decades and another manifestation of the genocide of Ukrainians by Russia.

"According to the results of the NSDC meeting on the morning of June 6, the list of actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in the context of response, proposed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, was agreed upon. It includes, in particular, the convening by Ukraine of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and bringing the issue of the Russian terrorist attack to the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, as well as the involvement of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union," the agency noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the G7 and the European Union to urgently consider the introduction of new sanctions against Russia aimed at the missile industry and the nuclear industry.