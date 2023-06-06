Blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine wants to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council

Ukraine plans to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian detonation of the Kakhovka HPP. Also, this issue will be brought to the IAEA meeting because of the possible impact on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"We consider the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russian Federation as a terrorist act against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, which aims to cause as many victims and destruction as possible. The terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP was previously lively discussed at the level of the occupation forces in the Kherson region and propagandists on Russian television, which testifies to its preliminary planning," they noted.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP became the biggest man-made disaster in the last decades and another manifestation of the genocide of Ukrainians by Russia.
"According to the results of the NSDC meeting on the morning of June 6, the list of actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in the context of response, proposed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, was agreed upon. It includes, in particular, the convening by Ukraine of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and bringing the issue of the Russian terrorist attack to the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, as well as the involvement of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union," the agency noted.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the G7 and the European Union to urgently consider the introduction of new sanctions against Russia aimed at the missile industry and the nuclear industry.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.