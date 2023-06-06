The Commission of the Ministry of Culture has completed its work at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The UOC MP must leave within 3 days

The Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy completed the inventory and acceptance of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Now the UOC MP must leave the monastery within 3 days.

This was reported by Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"In general, the commission checked and returned 79 objects to the use of the state. Everyone is in a different state. The UOC MP allowed arbitrary reconstruction, extension, re-planning of monuments of cultural heritage and construction of new buildings on the territory of the Reserve. We will deal with all this," he noted.

According to him, the reserve has already sent a request to the UOC MP to immediately vacate the premises of the Lavra. If this does not happen, then there will be a lawsuit to ensure access to the reserve to all the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.