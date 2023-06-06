Zelensky held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the overnight explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the Kherson region.

At the NSDC meeting, a set of international and security measures was agreed upon to hold Russia accountable for this terrorist attack.

There are about 80 settlements in the flooding zone. Zelensky instructed to carry out evacuation from risk areas and to provide drinking water to all cities and villages that were supplied with water from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said about the results of the meeting: "Nothing and no one, no Russian will stop the liberation of Ukraine, whose time has come.”