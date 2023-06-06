Zelensky held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the overnight explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the Kherson region.
At the NSDC meeting, a set of international and security measures was agreed upon to hold Russia accountable for this terrorist attack.
There are about 80 settlements in the flooding zone. Zelensky instructed to carry out evacuation from risk areas and to provide drinking water to all cities and villages that were supplied with water from the Kakhovka Reservoir.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said about the results of the meeting: "Nothing and no one, no Russian will stop the liberation of Ukraine, whose time has come.”
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.
- The 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Russia is behind the detonation. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened proceedings on the facts of ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war.