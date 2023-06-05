Prime Minister Shmyhal: The first groups of Ukrainian pilots have already left for training in Great Britain

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the first groups of Ukrainian pilots have already left for training in Great Britain. He thanked British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley for his leadership in creating a "coalition of fighter jets."

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Also at the meeting, he called for stronger sanctions against Russia and to outline a clear framework for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO at the Allianceʼs July summit.

"We welcome Britainʼs participation in rapid reconstruction. In particular, in the restoration of six bridges in the Kyiv region and the application of UKEF tools. We hope for a quick development of a compensation mechanism. Russia must pay for everything destroyed," Shmyhal said.