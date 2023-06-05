News

The European Commission plans to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until September 15

The European Commission plans to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until September 15.

This was reported by the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Robert Telus.

"We received from the EU a draft of a new resolution banning the import of four products to five countries. The date envisaged by the project is September 15 of this year. This is a project, but I hope that it will take effect tomorrow," he wrote.