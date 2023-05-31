News

Hungary asks the EU to extend restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of 2023

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Hungary is asking the European Union to extend restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain and oil crops for itself, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia until at least the end of this year.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Zholt Feldman said this, Reuters reports.

Hungary also appealed to Brussels to provide financial assistance to Hungarian farmers to facilitate the transportation of grain stocks left over from last season.