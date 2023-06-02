Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat a National Guardsman to death, was suspended from justice

The judge of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat to death the National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, was suspended from justice until July 25.

This is reported by Ukrinform and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The decision was made by the Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) at the request of the prosecutorʼs office. All 13 members of the SCJ present voted for him. Tandyr is temporarily suspended due to criminal charges.