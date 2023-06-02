Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat a National Guardsman to death, was suspended from justice

The judge of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr, who beat to death the National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, was suspended from justice until July 25.
This is reported by Ukrinform and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The decision was made by the Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) at the request of the prosecutorʼs office. All 13 members of the SCJ present voted for him. Tandyr is temporarily suspended due to criminal charges.
- At midnight on May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr shot down 23-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a checkpoint in Kyiv. He died on the spot. A whiskey bottle was found in Tandyrʼs cabin. The judge himself had signs of intoxication, but refused to take the test, and then, according to the media, he tried in every way to delay the investigation and make mistakes in the registration. On the same day , the court allowed biological samples to be forcibly taken from Tandyr.
- Tandyr was informed of the suspicion of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated (Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code). He faces from 5 to 10 years in prison.
- The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the judge will be punished justly.