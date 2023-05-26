The court allowed forced tests to be taken from the judge who shot down the National Guardsman at the roadblock

The court granted the petition of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office and allowed the forced collection of biological samples from the judge who beat to death a National Guard soldier on the night of Friday, May 26.

At the time of the crime, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr refused to take a test for alcohol and drug content, although he had visual clinical signs of intoxication.

Because of this, the prosecutorʼs office asked for forced analyzes for the examination.

Tandyr went to take tests several times in the morning, but he never passed them. Bihus.Info writes that he is trying to use tricks to delay the investigation and make mistakes in the registration.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the judge will bear a fair punishment for the murder of 23-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko.

"Vadimʼs unit performed important tasks in the capital. He was needed here, although he always rushed to the forefront. Vadym is survived by his wife and three children. His father and brother are now protecting Ukraine in the hottest areas," Klymenko noted.

Investigators will ask the High Council of Justice to give consent to keep Tandyr in custody.