Fatal accident with a judge: Oleksiy Tandyr tries to delay the investigation and declares that he was not behind the wheel

The head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr shot down a National Guardsman at a roadblock when he went out on the road to set up a barricade.

As Bihus.Info writes with reference to sources, it happened during the curfew. The deceased was a 23-year-old conscript. When the judge found out that the boy died, he immediately began to deny that he was the one behind the wheel. He says there was a driver behind the wheel who allegedly ran away.

An unfinished bottle of whiskey was found in the interior of his Lexus ES350. This was also confirmed by "Babel" sources.

Tandyr went to take tests several times in the morning, but he never passed them. Bihus.Info writes that he is trying to use tricks to delay the investigation and make mistakes in the registration. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) claims that the judge plans to forcibly take the necessary tests. Investigators will ask the High Council of Justice to give consent to keep Tandyr in custody.

The deceased National Guardsman is survived by three children. His father and brother are at the front, and his wife and children are abroad.