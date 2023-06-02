SBU seized Oksana Marchenkoʼs new assets — shares in seven enterprises

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested a "new portion" of the assets of the former TV presenter Oksana Marchenko. Their value is almost 740 million hryvnias.

SBU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

Almost all of these assets are Marchenkoʼs shares in seven port infrastructure enterprises in Odesa.

It is about corporate rights in Eximnaftoprodukt JSC, Syntez Oil PrJSC, Syntez Transit PrJSC, Ukrloadsystem LLC, Odesnaftoprodukt JSC, Chornomorsky Fuel Terminal PrJSC and Albion Commodities LLC.

Marchenko owned shares in these companies through a number of offshore structures. These companies are important for the transportation of fuel and other critical cargoes across the Black Sea.