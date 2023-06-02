SBU seized Oksana Marchenkoʼs new assets — shares in seven enterprises

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested a "new portion" of the assets of the former TV presenter Oksana Marchenko. Their value is almost 740 million hryvnias.
SBU writes about this in its Telegram channel.
Almost all of these assets are Marchenkoʼs shares in seven port infrastructure enterprises in Odesa.
It is about corporate rights in Eximnaftoprodukt JSC, Syntez Oil PrJSC, Syntez Transit PrJSC, Ukrloadsystem LLC, Odesnaftoprodukt JSC, Chornomorsky Fuel Terminal PrJSC and Albion Commodities LLC.
Marchenko owned shares in these companies through a number of offshore structures. These companies are important for the transportation of fuel and other critical cargoes across the Black Sea.
- Oksana Marchenko is a former TV presenter, the wife of Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason (he was extradited by the Russians during a prisoner exchange). The couple owns a business in Crimea, which appeared there already after the Russian annexation, Marchenko has a construction company in Russia, fuel from its other Russian plant was used to refuel tanks in "L/DPR". In Ukraine, the courts seized the assets of her companies, which transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard in the occupied Crimea, Oblenergo shares, residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, three plots of land in the Lviv region, and additional assets that were managed from Russia.
- On February 19, 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko due to their financing of terrorism. Marchenko is suspected of financing the overthrow of the constitutional order. She has been wanted since April 11, 2023.