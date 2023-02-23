The Ukrainian court seized the property of Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko

A court in Ukraine seized the property of Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko, in particular the assets of companies that transferred millions of dollars to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
These are packages of 14% of shares in two regional energy companies and more than 4% in the third, which Marchenko owns through five offshore companies, as well as two plots of land, four residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, and 10 cars. In addition, Marchenkoʼs assets in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises were seized. Among them are the Kyiv companies "Terra-Invest", "Ukrcapital" and "Sport-Tour".
It was they who founded the company under Russian laws, through which Medvedchukʼs wife transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, and also paid "taxes" to the Russian budget.
In total, Marchenkoʼs assets worth more than 5.6 billion hryvnias were seized.
- Oksana Marchenko is a former TV presenter, the wife of Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason (he was extradited by the Russians during a prisoner exchange). The couple owns a business in Crimea, which appeared there already after the Russian annexation, Marchenko has a construction company in Russia, fuel from its other Russian plant was used to refuel tanks in "L/DPR".
- On February 19, 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko due to their financing of terrorism.
- The SBU declared Oksana Marchenko and the head of the affiliated Crimean firm about the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine). According to the same article, the top manager of "Ukrcapital" and "Sport-Tur" was informed about the suspicion. He was detained and sent to custody.