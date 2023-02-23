The Ukrainian court seized the property of Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko

A court in Ukraine seized the property of Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko, in particular the assets of companies that transferred millions of dollars to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

These are packages of 14% of shares in two regional energy companies and more than 4% in the third, which Marchenko owns through five offshore companies, as well as two plots of land, four residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, and 10 cars. In addition, Marchenkoʼs assets in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises were seized. Among them are the Kyiv companies "Terra-Invest", "Ukrcapital" and "Sport-Tour".

It was they who founded the company under Russian laws, through which Medvedchukʼs wife transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, and also paid "taxes" to the Russian budget.

In total, Marchenkoʼs assets worth more than 5.6 billion hryvnias were seized.