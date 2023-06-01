The president of Brazil condemned Russia for invading Ukraine. Before that he was “on the side of peace”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. Before that, he took a neutral position.

He also confirmed his position in favor of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, reports The Guardian.

The comments came after da Silva met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Brazil.

Earlier, the Brazilian president stated that he did not want to choose a side in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, but wanted to remain on the "side of peace." Recently, da Silva had a telephone conversation with the Russian president, during which he rejected Putinʼs invitation to come to the Russian Federation.