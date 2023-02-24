The newly elected Brazilian president wants to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war

The newly elected president of Brazil Lula da Silva wants to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they are considering his proposals.

TIME writes about it.

The Brazilian presidentʼs idea is to create a group of countries, possibly with India, China and Indonesia, to mediate peace talks between the countries.

Lulaʼs efforts to position Brazil and himself as pragmatic mediators in the conflict may be hurt by comments he made last year when he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States and the European Union shared blame for the war. In response, a high-ranking Ukrainian official called these comments "an attempt by Russia to distort the truth."

According to two Brazilian government officials, no formal proposals have been sent to Russia. But Moscow is discussing the idea based on Lulaʼs public comments about the conflict, and both officials saw Thursdayʼs Russian statement as a goodwill gesture toward Lula.

Brazilian diplomats have stepped up efforts in recent days to present the plan to their international counterparts, and discussed the idea with at least 21 countries during last weekʼs Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Lula, in line with traditional Brazilian foreign policy, sought to portray himself as a mediator in conflicts in a multipolar world, rather than an automatic ally of the US and the EU.