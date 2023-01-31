The president of Brazil refused to hand over shells for Gepard anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Chancellor Scholz asked him for this

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva informed that his country will not supply Ukraine with shells for German Gepard anti-aircraft guns, despite the request of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Brazil on an official visit.

DW writes about it.

Instead, Lula da Silva offered to mediate in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and involve Chinese leader Xi Jinping in this process.

The new president of Brazil did not directly condemn Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine. According to him, Moscow "made a classic mistake" by attacking another country and acted "wrongly". He also said that the real reasons for the conflict do not seem so obvious to him.