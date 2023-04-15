The president of Brazil stated that the US should stop “encouraging” the war in Ukraine

The President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine and "start talking about peace."
He told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit during which he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Bloomberg quotes.
"The United States must stop promoting war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace," Lula noted.
In his opinion, this is how the international community will be able to "convince" the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that "peace is for the benefit of the whole world."
- The President of Brazil Lula da Silva offered to give Russia the occupied Crimea in order to stop its war against Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replied that there is no reason to cede their lands.
- In an interview with TIME in May 2022, Lula da Silva stated that not only Putin is to blame for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, but also the United States, the EU, and Zelensky. He said that Ukraine should have abandoned the path to the EU and NATO, and instead negotiated with Russia.
- In early 2023, da Silva refused to hand over Gepard anti-aircraft shells to Ukraine, and later said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.