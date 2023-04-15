The president of Brazil stated that the US should stop “encouraging” the war in Ukraine

The President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine and "start talking about peace."

He told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit during which he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Bloomberg quotes.

"The United States must stop promoting war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace," Lula noted.

In his opinion, this is how the international community will be able to "convince" the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that "peace is for the benefit of the whole world."