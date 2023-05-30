Zelensky asked South Korea for air defense systems

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the South Korean government to support Ukraine and provide the necessary air defense systems.
Reuters writes about this with reference to his interview with a local newspaper.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine is well aware that South Korea has several restrictions on providing lethal weapons to other countries. However, he believes that the Korean principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment to protect power systems.
"Anti-aircraft systems are purely defense equipment, not weapons," the president explained.
Zelensky noted that it is extremely important to have the "Heavenly Shield" for the reconstruction of Ukraine. In addition, Korea has an early detection system that warns of Russian airstrikes. These systems are also very necessary for Ukraine.
- South Korea transfers hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the USA, which they send to Ukraine. This helps Washington postpone the decision to supply the Ukrainian military with cluster munitions, which are banned in many countries around the world. South Korea, after a long period of resistance, changed its position thanks to a joint declaration with the United States on security issues. During a visit to Washington, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the international community must stand up to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and hinted that his government was considering a transfer of artillery shells.
- In March, South Korea agreed with the United States on the loan of 500 000 155 mm artillery shells. According to anonymous government sources, South Korea decided not to sell the ammunition, but to lend it, in order to minimize the possibility of using these shells in the war in Ukraine. South Koreaʼs defense ministry said the allies were looking for ways to support Ukraine to help protect its freedom, but declined to provide details. According to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, the governmentʼs position on providing lethal aid to Ukraine remains unchanged.
- Later, the Korean president said that the country may start providing military aid to Ukraine under the condition of "a situation that the international community cannot accept, such as a large-scale attack on civilians, a massacre, or a serious violation of the laws of war, when it will be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support".