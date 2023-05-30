Zelensky asked South Korea for air defense systems

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the South Korean government to support Ukraine and provide the necessary air defense systems.

Reuters writes about this with reference to his interview with a local newspaper.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is well aware that South Korea has several restrictions on providing lethal weapons to other countries. However, he believes that the Korean principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment to protect power systems.

"Anti-aircraft systems are purely defense equipment, not weapons," the president explained.

Zelensky noted that it is extremely important to have the "Heavenly Shield" for the reconstruction of Ukraine. In addition, Korea has an early detection system that warns of Russian airstrikes. These systems are also very necessary for Ukraine.