Russian troops hit Kivsharivka and Toretsk. There are dozens of injured

The Russians hit the village of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov noted.

A dormitory, two private houses and a gas pipeline were destroyed. Three elderly women — 73, 85 and 90 years old — were injured. In addition, a pregnant woman, a 14-year-old teenager and a 10-year-old child were injured.

Later, the spokesman of the regional emergency department reported that the number of injured in the village had increased to nine people.

A 60-year-old woman was wounded by shelling in the village of Hlushkivka, Kharkiv region.

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, the Russian aviation dropped a FAB-250 bomb on a gas station. A 28-year-old gas station worker was killed, eight more people were injured. Another bomb fell on the administrative building. One person was injured there. A bank and an educational institution were also damaged.