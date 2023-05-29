Russian troops hit Kivsharivka and Toretsk. There are dozens of injured

The Russians hit the village of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov noted.
A dormitory, two private houses and a gas pipeline were destroyed. Three elderly women — 73, 85 and 90 years old — were injured. In addition, a pregnant woman, a 14-year-old teenager and a 10-year-old child were injured.
Later, the spokesman of the regional emergency department reported that the number of injured in the village had increased to nine people.
A 60-year-old woman was wounded by shelling in the village of Hlushkivka, Kharkiv region.
In Toretsk, Donetsk region, the Russian aviation dropped a FAB-250 bomb on a gas station. A 28-year-old gas station worker was killed, eight more people were injured. Another bomb fell on the administrative building. One person was injured there. A bank and an educational institution were also damaged.
- Today, May 29, Russian troops also shelled the Synelnykivsky district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person died, ten were injured.
- At night, Ukraine suffered a massive missile and drone attack, a military facility in the Khmelnytskyi region was also hit. In the afternoon of May 29, Russia also attacked Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missiles. All of them were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, there is one wounded.