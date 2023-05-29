Russian troops shelled Synelnykivsky district in Dnipropetrovsk region. One person died, ten were injured

Russian troops shelled the Sinelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reported about one dead and nine wounded. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, ten people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

The Russian military struck the Pokrovsky community of the Synelnykivskyi district. The type of weapon is set.

Destroyed private houses, damaged sports complex building, farm buildings, cars.

Prosecutors, employees of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers of the region are working at the scene of the incident.