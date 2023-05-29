Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Debris fell in two districts of Kyiv, there is an injured person

Around 11:00 a.m. on May 29, Russia again attacked Ukraine with missiles. Loud explosions rang out in Kyiv.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported at 11:29 that the emergency services were dispatched to a call near the city center.

Later, he wrote that the rescuers are extinguishing the debris of the rocket burning on the roadway in the Obolonsky district, and showed a photo:

Here is a photo from the Kyiv City Military Administration:

The capitalʼs military administration also reported on falling debris in the Podilsky District. The roof of a two-story building caught fire, the fire was contained.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, medics hospitalized one injured person in the capitalʼs Podilsk district.

In the Kyiv region, in one of the districts, an economic structure was damaged — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished. There are no casualties.

The head of the military administration of the Kyiv region Popko reported that debris fell in three districts of the capital.