The Netherlands may provide Ukraine with its F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots are trained. The countryʼs government is discussing this possibility with its allies.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources familiar with the situation.

The army of the Netherlands has 42 F-16 fighters. Of them, 24 are used, the rest, although not used, remain airworthy thanks to regular maintenance.

In December, the Netherlands delayed without explanation the sale of ten fighter jets not flown by Dutch pilots to Dra ken International, citing commercial confidentiality.

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands said that the government will consider the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine later, because now the priority is pilot training.