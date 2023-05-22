The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine as genocide

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly unanimously recognized Russian crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the Russian regime as racism.
This was written by the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Assembly Yehor Chernyev.
The declaration on the recognition of Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide and the Russian regime as racism was adopted at the Assembly session in Luxembourg.
At the same time, the Parliamentary Assembly called on NATO member states to publicly confirm at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, and to agree on the steps for its accession.
- Last November, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state and called for the creation of a special international tribunal to punish Russian criminals.
- On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a recommendatory resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, and on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a Special International Tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.
- Ukraine insists on the International Special Tribunal, which would include foreign judges, and the UN would participate in its creation.
- Ukraine, the European Union, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the government of the Netherlands launched a dialogue group to support investigations of international crimes in Ukraine, and the United States began cooperation with the joint investigative team (JIT) investigating Russiaʼs serious international crimes in Ukraine.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to commit to doing so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. The President Volodymyr Zelensky will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the USA, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.