The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine as genocide

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly unanimously recognized Russian crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the Russian regime as racism.

This was written by the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Assembly Yehor Chernyev.

The declaration on the recognition of Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide and the Russian regime as racism was adopted at the Assembly session in Luxembourg.

At the same time, the Parliamentary Assembly called on NATO member states to publicly confirm at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, and to agree on the steps for its accession.