The United States joined the investigative team investigating Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine

The United States is joining the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) investigating Russiaʼs serious international crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, the correspondent of "Babel" reports.

"Iʼm pleased to welcome the US Attorney General Merrick Garland among us, welcome to our group," Kostin noted at the start of the groupʼs meeting.

Garland called this moment historic and said that he admires Ukrainian investigators who, despite the war, are working on investigating the crimes of the aggressor. "The instruments of justice must be stronger than the instruments of war, which is why we are here today," Garland noted.

The American side today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with all members of the JIT. This means working closely together to share information and evidence efficiently and quickly.