The USA supported the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The US State Department Global Criminal Justice Ambassador Beth Van Skaak stated that Washington considers the creation of an internationalized court within the Ukrainian judicial system to be the best option.

The Voice of America writes about it.

Such a court will involve international personnel, including judges, prosecutors, investigators, lawyers, etc. Along with this, the court can be located in Europe in order to "strengthen Ukraineʼs European orientation, the international legitimacy of such an institution [...], to facilitate the provision of assistance by strong states that are committed to investigating the crime of aggression", and it will also "demonstrate Ukraineʼs leadership in ensuring responsibility for the crime of aggression entirely within the national legal system."

In addition, such a hybrid court will not require a resolution of the UN General Assembly on the creation of a new independent international institution. However, there is still no international consensus on this issue.