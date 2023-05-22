EU High Representative: Ukrainian pilots have started training on F-16 fighters

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell noted the decision of the "Big Seven" (G7) to train Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets and said that their training has already begun.

He said this before the meeting of the Council of Heads of Foreign Affairs of the EU countries.

According to him, the G7 summit gave a positive result and prepared the ground for arming Ukraine with jet fighters. And the first step to this is the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Josep Borrell hopes that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will soon receive F-16s.