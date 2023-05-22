The Zaporizhzhia NPP is de-energized due to Russian shelling. This has happened for the seventh time since the beginning of a full-scale war

The Russian occupiers carried out a massive shelling in the morning of May 22, due to which the last high-voltage power transmission line of Dniprovska, which fed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), was disconnected. Since the beginning of the occupation of the NPP, it has gone into blackout mode for the seventh time.

"Energoatom" writes about this.

External power keeps the nuclear fuel cooling pumps running in the holding pools and nuclear reactors of the power units, but the NPP has now switched to diesel generators. They have enough fuel for ten days.

If it is not possible to restore the operation of the power transmission line, a radiation accident with consequences for the whole world may occur within ten days.