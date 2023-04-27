British intelligence: the Russians have set up firing positions at the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian army has set up firing positions at the nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). They are visible on satellite images.

The photos were published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

The pictures are dated March 2023. Certain extensions are visible on the roofs of reactors 2, 3, and 5. In particular, on the roof of the second reactor you can see something similar to a booth or an observation post, and on the roof of the third there are firing positions that are protected by sandbags.

According to British intelligence, this means that the ZNPP reactors are integrated into the plantʼs tactical defenses, so there is a high risk of their damage during hostilities.