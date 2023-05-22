At night, the Russians fired 16 different missiles at Ukraine — the air defense forces shot down four

At night, Russian troops struck on a large scale in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They launched 16 different missiles, of which the air defense forces shot down four.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In general, the Russians released:

4 X-101/X-555 air-based cruise missiles;

5 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 long-range bombers;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;

5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down four cruise missiles. They also shot down all 20 Iranian kamikaze drones.

In addition, at the end of May 21, a Russian Su-35 plane crashed near the Kherson region. The circumstances of his fall are being clarified.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak informed that a total of 8 people were injured. The Russians damaged several buildings of the rescue unit and dozens of cars, and more than 10 private and multi-apartment buildings and administrative buildings were damaged in the Synelnykivskyi district.