The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) for the second time after the start of a full-scale war and stated that it was "indefensible."

Sky News writes about it.

According to Grossi, the number of troops has significantly increased in the region, which has made it impossible to protect the ZNPP. However, he did not emphasize which troops he was talking about, although in fact only Russian occupiers are present in that region.

Despite the fact that the IAEA sent a team of specialists to the station back in September, the situation still "remains unstable."