The head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi informed that the Agency is no longer considering the possibility of creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to him, this will bring additional difficulties.

He stated this during a conversation at the American Non-Governmental Council on International Relations.

"The creation of a demilitarized zone around the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia will bring additional difficulties. For example, it will be extremely difficult to carry out the verification process — one mile from the demilitarized zone, the territory will be extremely militarized. Therefore, we are no longer considering this option," Grossi noted.

According to him, it is about the cessation of hostilities around the nuclear power plant.

Russia was satisfied with Grossiʼs statements. The adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom concern Renat Karchaa said that the topic of demilitarization was "imposed" on Russia in order to weaken its position.