CNN: Biden told the G7 countries that the US is not against training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They will continue in Europe

US President Joe Biden told the leaders of the G7 countries that the US is not against training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16. They are ready to support the efforts of allies in this direction.

CNN writes about this with reference to officials of the US Presidentʼs administration.

According to them, training will most likely take place entirely in Europe. But American instructors will attend them. The training is expected to last for several months and will begin in the "coming weeks".

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the official said.

In the US, they say that the allies are now focused on preparing Ukraine for a future counteroffensive and transferring a sufficient number of weapons.

Some European countries have American-made F-16s, but they will need US permission to transfer them to Ukraine.