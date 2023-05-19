The court returned the land plots on the banks of the Dnipro River to the state. They were illegally owned by Medvedchukʼs wife

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office defended in court the stateʼs right to land on the banks of the Dnipro River, which were illegally owned by the wife of ex-deputy from the Peopleʼs Party of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk — Oksana Marchenko.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

These are land plots for forestry purposes with an area of 9.5 hectares and a value of over UAH 204 million.

Prosecutors proved that part of the forest area on the bank of the Dnipro River in Boryspil district was allocated to private property contrary to the requirements of the law. Therefore, the Economic Court of the Kyiv region satisfied the claim for the return of these lands to state ownership.