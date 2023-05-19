The court returned the land plots on the banks of the Dnipro River to the state. They were illegally owned by Medvedchukʼs wife

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office defended in court the stateʼs right to land on the banks of the Dnipro River, which were illegally owned by the wife of ex-deputy from the Peopleʼs Party of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk — Oksana Marchenko.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
These are land plots for forestry purposes with an area of 9.5 hectares and a value of over UAH 204 million.
Prosecutors proved that part of the forest area on the bank of the Dnipro River in Boryspil district was allocated to private property contrary to the requirements of the law. Therefore, the Economic Court of the Kyiv region satisfied the claim for the return of these lands to state ownership.
- Oksana Marchenko is a former TV presenter, the wife of Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason (he was extradited by the Russians during a prisoner exchange ). The couple owns a business in Crimea, which appeared there already after the Russian annexation, Marchenko has a construction company in Russia, fuel from its other Russian plant was used to refuel tanks in "L/DPR". In Ukraine, the courts seized the assets of her companies, which transferred millions of sums to the accounts of the Russian Guard in the occupied Crimea, Oblenergo shares, residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, three plots of land in the Lviv region, and additional assets that were managed from Russia.
- On February 19, 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko due to their financing of terrorism. Marchenko is suspected of financing the overthrow of the constitutional system. She has been wanted since April 11, 2023.