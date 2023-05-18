By the end of May, MMC in all military hospitals will switch to an electronic queue

By the end of May, military medical commissions (MMC) in all military hospitals of Ukraine will switch to an electronic queue.
A representative of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oksana Horbach informed about this at the briefing, Suspilne reports.
"The electronic waiting list for the military medical commission is already working in five cities, and by the end of May the MMC will switch to the electronic waiting list in all military hospitals in Ukraine," she noted.
You can make an appointment through the electronic portal, where the appointment schedules of specific doctors are indicated.
Horbach also reported that the number of facilities where it is possible to undergo MMC is currently increasing by opening them on the basis of civilian health care facilities.
"This will make it possible to reduce the burden on existing MMCs, and servicemen will feel that there are fewer queues and the commission is faster," Oksana Horbach stated.
- On May 2, theVerkhovna Rada simplified the conditions for the treatment of military personnel and expanded the list of places for the work of the MMC. The approved draft laws should make it easier to issue a certificate on the circumstances of military trauma (wounds, contusions, mutilations) during martial law and allow the creation of military medical commissions at state and communal health care institutions.
- Previously, the government simplified the mechanism for sending military personnel for treatment abroad. Now a council of doctors is not needed. Before that, government officials developed a plan for the digitalization of the military medical commission. Electronic document management will reduce the burden on wounded soldiers and reduce queues. Military medical commissions (MMCs) determine whether a person is fit for service, assess the condition after injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) and determine the need for rehabilitation and assistance. Hereʼs what will change.