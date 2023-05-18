By the end of May, MMC in all military hospitals will switch to an electronic queue

By the end of May, military medical commissions (MMC) in all military hospitals of Ukraine will switch to an electronic queue.

A representative of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oksana Horbach informed about this at the briefing, Suspilne reports.

"The electronic waiting list for the military medical commission is already working in five cities, and by the end of May the MMC will switch to the electronic waiting list in all military hospitals in Ukraine," she noted.

You can make an appointment through the electronic portal, where the appointment schedules of specific doctors are indicated.

Horbach also reported that the number of facilities where it is possible to undergo MMC is currently increasing by opening them on the basis of civilian health care facilities.

"This will make it possible to reduce the burden on existing MMCs, and servicemen will feel that there are fewer queues and the commission is faster," Oksana Horbach stated.