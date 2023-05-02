The Verkhovna Rada simplified the conditions for the treatment of military personnel and expanded the list of places for the work of MDC

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft laws No. 9158 and No. 9154. They should simplify the issuance of a certificate on the circumstances of military traumatization (wounds, contusions, mutilations) during martial law and allow the creation of military medical commissions (MDC) at state and communal health care institutions.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports on the voting results.

The documents still have to be signed by the Speaker of the Parliament and the President.

Draft law No. 9158

This document allows not to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of injury in the combat zone.

A certificate of injury (wound, contusion, maiming) is drawn up within 5 days on the basis of the report of the immediate commander and the corresponding order of the commander of the military unit.

In the same period, the certificate is sent to the military health care institution or to the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

Also, a mechanism for sending medical and other documents to a military health care institution or a territorial center of recruitment and social support, as well as to a military unit — a territorial center of recruitment and social support, is being introduced.

"In this way, the documents will ʼfollowʼ the military, and not the military will follow the documents. This will contribute to solving the problems of queues and unnecessary bureaucracy, so that servicemen who are wounded and undergoing treatment do not stand in lines to receive one or another certificate from the military medical commission," explained the head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Zavitnevich.

Zheleznyak adds that amendment No. 47 was supported in this law, according to which, if it is impossible to send documents in electronic form, the obligation to send documents in paper form falls on the health care institution or the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

Draft law No. 9154

As stated in the explanatory note, previously military medical examinations could only be carried out by commissions created at territorial recruitment and social support centers and health care facilities of the Ministry of Defense, SBU and other military formations.

However, there was a legal inconsistency that did not allow the creation of MDC at other health care institutions of the security and defense sector, in particular the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and others.

The entire composition of the security and defense sector was added to the law, and it was also allowed to create MDC at health care institutions of both state and communal ownership.