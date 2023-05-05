The Ministry of Defense is testing the electronic queue for the military medical commission

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is testing the system of electronic appointment to doctors for passing the military medical commission (MMC). Now she works in Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa.
This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.
This system will allow the head of the medical unit to register military personnel for a medical board or a specific specialist doctor on a specified day and time.
"There will be no need to wait in lines. Military personnel will know the exact time at which they must come," Malyar writes.
According to her, the Ministry of Defense plans to transfer all military medical commissions to systems with electronic records in May.
- On May 2, the Verkhovna Rada simplified the conditions for the treatment of military personnel and expanded the list of places for the work of the MMC. The approved draft laws should make it easier to issue a certificate on the circumstances of military trauma (wounds, contusions, mutilations) during martial law and allow the creation of military medical commissions at state and communal health care institutions.
- Previously, the government simplified the mechanism for sending military personnel for treatment abroad. Now a council of doctors is not needed. Before that, government officials developed a plan for digitalization of the military medical commission. Electronic document management will reduce the burden on wounded soldiers and reduce queues. Military medical commissions (MMCs) determine whether a person is fit for service, assess the condition after injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) and determine the need for rehabilitation and assistance. Hereʼs what will change.