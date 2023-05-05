The Ministry of Defense is testing the electronic queue for the military medical commission

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is testing the system of electronic appointment to doctors for passing the military medical commission (MMC). Now she works in Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

This system will allow the head of the medical unit to register military personnel for a medical board or a specific specialist doctor on a specified day and time.

"There will be no need to wait in lines. Military personnel will know the exact time at which they must come," Malyar writes.

This is what the interface of the electronic record system for doctors looks like. Telegram / Ганна Маляр

According to her, the Ministry of Defense plans to transfer all military medical commissions to systems with electronic records in May.