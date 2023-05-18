The Defense Forces eliminated more than 500 occupiers during the day. The epicenter of the fighting remains Bakhmut and Maryinka

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine with missiles over the past day. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces were fighting the enemy in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka areas.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fierce battles for Bakhmut continue. In this direction, the Russians launched an unsuccessful attack on Ivanivske. The Ukrainian military also repelled attacks in the Maryinka area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers failed the offensive in the Masyutivka and Novoselivskyi districts. They are on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.
Ukrainian aviation struck 20 times in a day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy. Eight strikes were on anti-aircraft missile systems.
Missile forces and artillery struck an enemy control post, six manpower concentration areas, two ammunition depots, two fuel and lubricant depots, an artillery unit in a firing position, two anti-aircraft defenses and two more important enemy targets.
Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 510 people, two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, and more.
- Intense fighting in the Bakhmut region began in July 2022 and continues to this day. To capture the city, Russia threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians", most of the artillery of the invaders is concentrated in this direction. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that the Ukrainian military is advancing in the direction of Bakhmut in the suburbs.
- On May 8 and 9, units of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured a two-kilometer section on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut from the Russians. The brigade published a video of the assault on the positions of the occupiers. The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi commended the soldiers for this. According to him, a competent defense made it possible to exhaust the PMC "Wagner" in this direction, due to which the mercenaries were replaced by less well-prepared units of the regular troops of the Russian Federation.
- On May 14, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed the death of two high-ranking commanders in the Bakhmut district. We are talking about the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military and political work, Colonel Yevhen Brovko.