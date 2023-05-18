The Defense Forces eliminated more than 500 occupiers during the day. The epicenter of the fighting remains Bakhmut and Maryinka

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine with missiles over the past day. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces were fighting the enemy in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka areas.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fierce battles for Bakhmut continue. In this direction, the Russians launched an unsuccessful attack on Ivanivske. The Ukrainian military also repelled attacks in the Maryinka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers failed the offensive in the Masyutivka and Novoselivskyi districts. They are on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation struck 20 times in a day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy. Eight strikes were on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces and artillery struck an enemy control post, six manpower concentration areas, two ammunition depots, two fuel and lubricant depots, an artillery unit in a firing position, two anti-aircraft defenses and two more important enemy targets.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 510 people, two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, and more.