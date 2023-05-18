The Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles — Kyiv and Odesa were under attack

The Russian occupiers hit Ukraine with missiles on the night of May 17-18. Explosions rang out in Odesa, Kyiv, as well as in Vinnytsia.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the explosions in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts. In the latter, debris fell on a garage cooperative, where a fire broke out. People were not injured.

As the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko notes, the invaders attacked from "strategic bombers Tu-95MS, Tu-160 from the Caspian region, probably with cruise missiles of the X-101/555 type", and then launched reconnaissance drones. Preliminary, all enemy targets were shot down by anti-aircraft defense systems.

The enemy fired rockets at Odesa as well. According to the operational command "South", various missiles flew from different directions. Most of them were shot down, but one hit an industrial facility — one person was killed and two were injured.

The explosions rang out in Vinnytsia, where the air defense forces were working on air targets, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Serhiy Borzov wrote. The Air Defense Forces also worked in Poltava region.