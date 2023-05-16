China urges foreign embassies in Beijing to remove banners in support of Ukraine, calling it “political propaganda”

China is asking foreign embassies and international organizations in Beijing not to use the exterior walls of their buildings for "political propaganda". Most likely, this concerns banners in support of Ukraine.

Kyodo News writes about it.

The embassies located in Beijing hang Ukrainian flags on the walls of buildings, inscriptions in Chinese and English with words of support, such as #StandWithUkraine. Among them are the embassies of Canada, Germany and Poland.

China reacted to this and stated that it is not necessary to show support in this way in order to "avoid the emergence of conflicts between states." However, foreign diplomats decided not to remove the banners.

Chinaʼs message to the embassies also stated that they are "obliged to abide by Chinese laws and regulations," despite Beijingʼs respect for diplomatic immunity. This may also apply to flying flags in support of the LGBT community.