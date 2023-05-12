China has announced when its special representative will arrive in Ukraine

China informed that its special representative will arrive in Ukraine on May 15 to discuss the "political settlement" of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about it.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, on May 15, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will visit Ukraine, and then also Poland, France, Germany and Russia.

In a telephone conversation with Zelensky on April 26, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that China would send a special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and neighboring countries for "in-depth communication on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

The conversation with Zelensky took place shortly after Chinaʼs ambassador to France questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states under international law during a broadcast on a French TV channel. This caused anger on the part of the Baltic states and other states. China later deleted the transcript of the speech and said it did not reflect government policy.