The Hague will create a register of everything destroyed by Russiaʼs war in Ukraine

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen informed that a special register of destruction in Ukraine will be created in The Hague so that Russia will pay for what it has done.

She said this during a speech in Brussels.

"In Reykjavik, we will discuss how to bring Russia to justice. I support the creation of a tribunal to bring Russian crimes of aggression to justice. We will also decide on the creation of a register of destructions in The Hague. This will be the first, but very good, step in the direction of Russian compensation," von der Leyen noted.