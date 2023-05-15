The Hague will create a register of everything destroyed by Russiaʼs war in Ukraine

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen informed that a special register of destruction in Ukraine will be created in The Hague so that Russia will pay for what it has done.
She said this during a speech in Brussels.
"In Reykjavik, we will discuss how to bring Russia to justice. I support the creation of a tribunal to bring Russian crimes of aggression to justice. We will also decide on the creation of a register of destructions in The Hague. This will be the first, but very good, step in the direction of Russian compensation," von der Leyen noted.
- On January 19, 2023, it became known that the US Department of Justice plans to begin transferring part of the confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine through the State Department in the coming months.
- On May 10, the United States for the first time allowed the transfer of confiscated Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine. The seized assets belong to Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, who the US Department of Justice has accused of violating sanctions by saying he funded separatist instigators in Crimea.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine expects to receive confiscated Russian assets and reparations in the amount of $300–500 billion. This money will help rebuild the country.
- In December of last year, the vice president of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, said that the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will cost approximately €500-600 billion.