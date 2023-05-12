President Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at Eurovision. The European Broadcasting Union explained this decision

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and more than 100 global broadcasters are concerned that the appearance of the Ukrainian president could politicize the show.

The European Broadcasting Union stated that "one of the cornerstones of the competition is the non-political nature of the event."

"Mr. Zelenskyʼs request to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, despite the fact that it was made with laudable intentions, unfortunately cannot be satisfied by the management of the European Broadcasting Union, as it would be against the rules of the event," the EBU added.

At the same time, the organization assured that Ukraine, its music, culture and creativity will be vividly presented at all events of the competition.