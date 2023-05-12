President Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at Eurovision. The European Broadcasting Union explained this decision

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was not allowed to make a speech at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and more than 100 global broadcasters are concerned that the appearance of the Ukrainian president could politicize the show.
The European Broadcasting Union stated that "one of the cornerstones of the competition is the non-political nature of the event."
"Mr. Zelenskyʼs request to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, despite the fact that it was made with laudable intentions, unfortunately cannot be satisfied by the management of the European Broadcasting Union, as it would be against the rules of the event," the EBU added.
At the same time, the organization assured that Ukraine, its music, culture and creativity will be vividly presented at all events of the competition.
- The representatives of Ukraine Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022, but due to the war, the 2023 competition will be held in Britain, which took second place. This will be the ninth time that the Eurovision Song Contest has been held in Great Britain — more than any other country. The competition is hosted by the British city of Liverpool. The stage was opened by King Charles III with his wife Queen Camilla.
- The band Tvorchi traveled from Ukraine to the competition. Preparation for their performance and the trip of the creative team to Liverpool cost almost three million hryvnias.
- The winners of the first semi-final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway. Finalists of the second semi-final: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, Slovenia.
- The Eurovision Grand Final will be held on May 13. Ukraine — last yearʼs finalist — and the "big five" — France, Great Britain, Germany, Spain and Italy — will perform there.