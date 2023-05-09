The Ministry of Defense has launched a website with instructions for wounded soldiers

On the website of the Ministry of Defense, a section with an algorithm of actions for wounded soldiers has been launched. It should help the fighters go through bureaucratic procedures.
In this section, you can find out how a serviceman can get a referral for treatment, rehabilitation or rehabilitation, what documents need to be obtained, who to contact for them, etc., as well as find information about benefits and cash payments.
The site has sample reports and step-by-step instructions on how to get payments, prosthetics, combatant status, disability ID, etc.
- On April 21, the government simplified the mechanism for sending military personnel for treatment abroad. Now a council of doctors is not needed. Before that, government officials developed a plan for the digitalization of the military medical commission. Electronic document management will reduce the burden on wounded soldiers and reduce queues. Military medical commissions (MMCs) determine whether a person is fit for service, assess the condition after injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) and determine the need for rehabilitation and assistance. Hereʼs what will change.
- On May 2, the Verkhovna Rada voted for two laws designed to simplify the conditions for the treatment of military personnel, and expanded the list of places for the work of MMC.