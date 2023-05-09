The Ministry of Defense has launched a website with instructions for wounded soldiers

On the website of the Ministry of Defense, a section with an algorithm of actions for wounded soldiers has been launched. It should help the fighters go through bureaucratic procedures.

In this section, you can find out how a serviceman can get a referral for treatment, rehabilitation or rehabilitation, what documents need to be obtained, who to contact for them, etc., as well as find information about benefits and cash payments.

The site has sample reports and step-by-step instructions on how to get payments, prosthetics, combatant status, disability ID, etc.