Ukraine calls on Poland to unblock the checkpoint “Yahodyn — Dorohusk”. It considers the strike of Polish carriers “artificial”

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine calls on the Polish government to unblock the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. Its work was suspended on May 4 due to a strike by Polish carriers.

They demand the return of permits for international cargo transportation for Ukrainian carriers going to Poland, and they also want the EURO4 environmental standard to be applied to Ukrainians, as well as to Poles in Ukraine.

The crossing point "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" provides approximately 40% of cargo flow to Poland, and its blocking "causes a critical situation for exports."

"We consider todayʼs strike to be artificial and contrary to common European aspirations and values," emphasizes the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

He called on his Polish colleagues to solve this problem and resolve misunderstandings with the protesters.