Ukraine calls on Poland to unblock the checkpoint “Yahodyn — Dorohusk”. It considers the strike of Polish carriers “artificial”

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine calls on the Polish government to unblock the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. Its work was suspended on May 4 due to a strike by Polish carriers.
They demand the return of permits for international cargo transportation for Ukrainian carriers going to Poland, and they also want the EURO4 environmental standard to be applied to Ukrainians, as well as to Poles in Ukraine.
The crossing point "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" provides approximately 40% of cargo flow to Poland, and its blocking "causes a critical situation for exports."
"We consider todayʼs strike to be artificial and contrary to common European aspirations and values," emphasizes the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
He called on his Polish colleagues to solve this problem and resolve misunderstandings with the protesters.
- On April 28, the European Commission (EC) agreed with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria to lift the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. Itʼs about the purchase of wheat, corn, rape and sunflower. Also, the governments of the EU countries agreed to extend for a year the abolition of customs duties on imports from Ukraine to help its economy during the war with Russia.
- On April 15, Poland banned the import of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine, and also decided to introduce a ban on their transit there.
- Subsequently, a ban on imports was announced in Hungary and Slovakia, but they promised to maintain transit. The European Commission called the decisions of the three countries unacceptable. After the negotiations, Poland promised to resume grain transit. However, the European Commission agreed to ban the import of wheat, corn, rape and sunflower. The European Commission also decided to allocate an additional €100 million to help farmers who suffered losses.
- After the start of a full-scale war, the European Union canceled all tariffs and quotas for the transit of Ukrainian grain. Farmers from Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia were reported to have lost €417 million due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into their markets.