A rocket attack on a nine-story building in Uman: 16 people are known to have died. Debris analysis is ongoing

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that 16 people have died and 18 were injured due to a Russian missile attack on a nine-story building in Uman. 17 people were saved (including 3 children). One body fragment was also recovered from under the rubble.

Three children were among the dead, writes the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified that the rescue work to clear the debris will continue throughout the day. According to him, 109 people were registered in the entrance of the building on Komarova Street, where the Russian rocket hit. 27 out of 46 apartments were completely destroyed. Shells also damaged around 10 houses and 30 cars.

The Uman City Council opened an account to help victims of the rocket attack.

Details:

UA428999980314111931000023755

Recipient: the Main Department of the State Treasury Service in Cherkasy region, Uman

EDRPOU of the recipient: 37930566

Recipientʼs bank: Treasury of Ukraine

Income code: 50110000

If you would like to transfer money, please indicate in the purpose of the payment: "Charity assistance for the victims of 28.04.2023 in the city of Uman".