A rocket attack on a nine-story building in Uman: 16 people are known to have died. Debris analysis is ongoing

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that 16 people have died and 18 were injured due to a Russian missile attack on a nine-story building in Uman. 17 people were saved (including 3 children). One body fragment was also recovered from under the rubble.
Three children were among the dead, writes the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified that the rescue work to clear the debris will continue throughout the day. According to him, 109 people were registered in the entrance of the building on Komarova Street, where the Russian rocket hit. 27 out of 46 apartments were completely destroyed. Shells also damaged around 10 houses and 30 cars.
The Uman City Council opened an account to help victims of the rocket attack.
Details:
- UA428999980314111931000023755
- Recipient: the Main Department of the State Treasury Service in Cherkasy region, Uman
- EDRPOU of the recipient: 37930566
- Recipientʼs bank: Treasury of Ukraine
- Income code: 50110000
If you would like to transfer money, please indicate in the purpose of the payment: "Charity assistance for the victims of 28.04.2023 in the city of Uman".
- At four in the morning on April 28, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Poltava and other regions.
- In Uman, two cruise missiles hit warehouses and a nine-story residential building, and in Dnipro, a rocket hit a private house during the morning missile attack by the Russians. In total, the Defense Forces destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in the sky over Ukraine.