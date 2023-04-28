Rocket attack on a nine-story building in Uman: The number of victims is estimated at dozens

In Uman, as of 7:17 a.m. on April 28, it is known that three people died and eight were injured due to a Russian attack on a nine-story building.

This was reported by the head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

Two cruise missiles were aimed at the city — one at a residential building, and the other at warehouses. The rescue operation is ongoing.

As of 8:30 a.m., four people died in Uman due to a Russian attack, the National Police reported. Three people were pulled out from under the rubble. Another person died in hospital. 17 people were injured. They are provided with medical assistance.

Three children were rescued from the rubble.

At 09:00, the head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration informed that the number of dead had increased to six. Nine people are in hospital.

The number of dead in Uman has increased to seven, as the head of the Ministry of In54ternal Affairs Ihor Klymenko declared on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 109 people were registered in the entrance of the house on Komarova Street in Uman, which was hit by a Russian rocket. 27 out of 46 apartments were completely destroyed. Shells also damaged around 10 houses and 30 cars.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At 10:10 Klymenko informed that the number of dead had increased to 10 people. Preliminary, a high-rise building was hit by an X-101 missile.