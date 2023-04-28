The Defense Forces destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in the sky above Ukraine

The Defense Forces destroyed 21 of 23 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, as well as two operational-tactical level drones in the sky above Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Russian occupiers attacked with Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea region.

In Uman, two cruise missiles hit warehouses and a nine-story residential building, the entrance of which collapsed. Rescuers are working on the ground. Five people are already known to have been injured.

A woman and a three-year-old child died in Dnipro.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 11 cruise missiles and two drones over Kyiv, the military administration of the region reported. In the Obolonskyi district (Kyiv), debris cut off a local power line. People were not injured.