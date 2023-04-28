A Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Uman

A Russian rocket hit a nine-story residential building in Uman, Cherkasy region.
This was reported by "Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] with reference to Cherkasy police and local media.
From the video and photos from the scene, it is clear that at least one entrance to the high-rise building collapsed. All services are available on site. Currently, five victims are known.
The head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets informed that two cruise missiles were aimed at the city — one at a high-rise building, and the other at a warehouse. He did not provide other details.
- At four in the morning on April 28, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Poltava and other regions.
- A woman and a three-year-old child died in Dnipro due to a rocket attack, the cityʼs mayor Borys Filatov informed.
- Air defense forces shot down 11 cruise missiles and two drones in the airspace of Kyiv. Debris cut off a local power line, and the road was also damaged in the Obolonskyi district (Kyiv). People were not injured.