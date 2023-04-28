A Russian missile hit a high-rise building in Uman

A Russian rocket hit a nine-story residential building in Uman, Cherkasy region.

This was reported by "Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] with reference to Cherkasy police and local media.

From the video and photos from the scene, it is clear that at least one entrance to the high-rise building collapsed. All services are available on site. Currently, five victims are known.

The head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets informed that two cruise missiles were aimed at the city — one at a high-rise building, and the other at a warehouse. He did not provide other details.