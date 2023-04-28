Missile attack: A woman and a two-year-old child were killed in Dnipro. Four people were injured

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed in Dnipro during a morning missile attack by Russians.

The mayor of the city Borys Filatov reported on the victims, but did not provide any details.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak later reported that the dead child was two years old. A Russian rocket destroyed a private house. Three people were injured — a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, a 31-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, Russian shells hit a private enterprise — the fire there has already been extinguished. There is a hit in the construction base. Firefighters are working on the spot, a 70-year-old woman was injured.

At night, the Russians shelled the Chervonohryhorivka community of the Nikopol district with artillery. There are no victims or injured.

Military personnel from the Air Command "East" shot down 7 cruise missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.